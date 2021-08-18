DMK acting with political vendetta in Kodanad murder case: AIADMK

Chennai :

AIADMK Convenor O Panneerselvam, on Wednesday, said that DMK is trying to threaten AIADMK due to political vendetta by trying to falsely include the name of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in the Kodanad murder issue.





"The DMK government which could not fulfill its poll promises is diverting people by filing false cases against AIADMK functionaries. DMK is trying to threaten AIADMK due to political vendetta by making Kodanad prime accused Sayan speak against Palaniswami. AIADMK cannot be threatened by such fake cases", said Panneerselvam, while addressing the media.





As soon as the debate on the budget session commenced, Palaniswami tried to speak on the Kodanad issue but as he did not obtain prior permission he was denied permission to speak, and his comments were expunged. Then AIADMK MLAs walked out of the assembly hall raising slogans against the state government.





After coming out of the assembly hall, they held placards outside the assembly hall, in the veranda, sat and raised slogans with their placards. On hearing the slogans, Speaker M Appavu asked the guards to remove them from the veranda following which the AIADMK MLAs came out of the Kalaivanar Arangam building and staged dharna outside the building.





Then while addressing the media, Panneerselvam said that sufficient opportunities were not given to AIADMK by the Speaker and without even hearing their demands they were expelled from the assembly. "DMK is continuously filing fake cases against AIADMK functionaries. People of Tamil Nadu know well that DMK is filing false cases against AIADMK. Condemning the DMK government and to highlight the anti-people rule of DMK, AIADMK will boycott the budget sessions on Wednesday and Thursday", said Panneerselvam.





EPS questions the link between DMK and Kodanad murder accused:





Edappadi K Palaniswami, while addressing the media, alleged that DMK had links with the Kodanad murder accused. "DMK lawyers including MP N R Elangovan has appeared for Kodanad murder accused and DMK lawyers filed bail petition for Kodanad murder accused in Ooty session court. What is the link between DMK and Kodanad murder accused?", questioned Palaniswami.





He also said that the previous AIADMK government investigated the case swiftly and is about to be completed but DMK without obtaining the permission of the court has called Sayan for investigation again and, according to media reports, has purposefully added his name. Activist Traffic Ramasamy with the instigation of DMK filed a case in Supreme Court about Kodanad murder case but was rejected by the court.





Earlier, Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his reply in the assembly, said that there is no political vendetta in Kodanad murder case and investigation is carried out after obtaining proper permission from the court. The case will be investigated properly and action would be taken legally, said Stalin.





After AIADMK, their allies BJP, PMK and Puratchi Bharatham also staged walkout. BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, after walking out of the assembly, said that the action of DMK in Kodanad murder case is in a threatening manner and so BJP walked out but later went inside after the assembly proceedings continued.