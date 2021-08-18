1,804 fresh cases and 32 deaths in TN

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest of 209 new cases on Tuesday, with 0.8 per cent positivity in the city. Coimbatore, which recorded the second-highest number of cases, saw a decline in the positivity rate and daily numbers (206) on Tuesday. The TPR in the district is at 2.1 per cent.





Among other districts, Erode reported 167 new cases, while 121 were recorded in Thanjavur and 117 in Salem. The positivity rate in the State stood at 1.2 per cent, with the highest of 3.1 per cent in Thanjavur.





As many as 32 more deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, including 10 deaths in private hospitals. The total number of deaths touched 34,579 in the State. On Monday, the highest of four deaths were recorded in Chennai and Chengalpattu each.













A total of 1,917 more people were discharged from the hospitals across Tamil Nadu, taking the total to 25,37,632. Currently, the active cases in the State stands at 20,225.