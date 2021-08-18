Madurai Bench hopes govt will enact law banning online games within 6 months

Madurai :

During the lockdown period, internet users had risen additionally by 24 per cent. Several youths were addicted to playing online rummy; their health was affected and even to an extent committed suicide. Hence, he sought the bench to direct the authorities to ban such online games. A division bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice K Pugazhendhi said the government in Tamil Nadu acted swiftly and imposed a ban on online rummy and the Law Minister also reiterated through media personnel that the government would enforce ban approving guidelines earlier. Several people had lost their lives owing to such online games and hence, the court believes in the state government that it frames law to ban online rummy in another six months.