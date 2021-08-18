Ariyalur AIADMK functionary held for sexually assaulting diff-abled woman

Thiruchirapalli :

When the woman raised an alarm, Thiagarajan had assaulted her and escaped. Meanwhile, when the family member came to the house in the evening, they found the woman lying with injuries. Soon they took her to the hospital. Subsequently, she narrated the incident to the family members. Later, the woman’s brother lodged a complaint with the Kayarlabad police who registered a case against Thiagarajan and were searching for him as he had gone absconding. On Monday evening, based on the information that Thiagarajan was hiding in one of his relatives’ house at Thirumanur, the police arrested him.