Sub-committee inspects Mullaiperiyar dam as storage level stands at 134 feet

Madurai :

The committee was formed as per the directive of the Supreme Court to oversee the raising of water level and related issues. Led by Saravanakumar, Executive Engineer of Central Water Commission, the committee carried out maintenance works and took stock of inflow and outflow. They found that the storage level in the dam stood at 134 feet and also inspected the main dam, Baby dam, gallery area, seepage and shutters. Sam Irwin, Executive Engineer, Periyar Dam, Special Division, Tamil Nadu, Kumar, Assistant Engineer and representatives from Kerala, including Harikumar, Executive Engineer, Kattappana Water Resource and Praseeth, Assistant Engineer were among those who inspected the dam, sources said.