Ariyalur school teachers honoured by NASA, to name meteorites

Thiruchirapalli :

What won them the recognition is their success in locating meteorites during a training session under the Citizen Science Programme. Another honour to the duo is that they have asked by the space agency to name the meteorites identified by them.





Ariyalur DEO personally felicitated the two teachers, D Kavitha from Panchayat Union Middle School, Edayathangudi and R Girija from Panchayat Union Middle School, Karuppur Senathipathi, on Tuesday.





The two victorious teachers were part of a group of 23 from TN who attended a training session organised as part of the citizen science programme in collaboration with NASA at Bengaluru in July. The training guided the teachers on how to identify the real moon rocks and meteorites so that they would be able to provide first-hand knowledge of real meteorites to their students and make the classrooms lively and informative.





Among the 23 teachers, Kavitha and Girija identified as many as 40 moving objects through the telescopes and submitted their report to the NASA and its collaborative institutes.





Among the 40 identified objects, as many as 18 meteorites were selected for further research by the scientists, who later confirmed them and the teachers were given a chance to name those meteorites identified by them. NASA also handed over a Citizen Scientist certificate to both.





On Tuesday, the teachers visited Ariyalur DEO Ambikapathy along with their respective headmasters and showed the certificates. Subsequently, they were felicitated by the officials and their colleagues.