Withdraw SC/ST case against farmer, say ryots, VAO and assistant suspended

Coimbatore :

Earlier, police booked farmer Gopalsamy under SC/ST Act based on a complaint from ‘thandalkarar’ (village assistant) Muthusamy belonging to the Scheduled Caste for forcing him to prostrate before Gopalsamy a caste Hindu. A video of the act was circulated on social media forcing Collector to act.





Later, in a twist, it came to light through another video that it was the village assistant, who actually had assaulted Gopalsamy and also prostrated before the farmer on his own to make the entire issue look like a case of caste discrimination.





“Soon after the first video surfaced on August 6 showing the village assistant prostrating before the farmer, the police booked Gopalsamy under SC/ST Act and a search is on to nab him. But, the second video shows the village assistant hurling abuses and slapping the farmer resulting in his fall. The police should now withdraw the case against the farmer and instead initiate action against the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) V Kalaiselvi and Muthusamy for furnishing false information,” said state BJP agriculture wing president GK Nagaraj.





Gopalsamy had approached the VAO office at Ottarpalayam Panchayat over some irregularity in the issuance of patta for his property and the revenue officials enacted a drama to divert attention. Traders in Annur too called for a protest on August 19 seeking action against the VAO and assistant.





Action is also likely to be taken against a person, who shot the video and selectively released it to distort facts.