Hindu Makkal Katchi protest to withdraw archakas order

Thiruchirapalli :

They claimed that the appointment of archakars from all castes would violate the agama rule of the temples and asked the state not to play with Hindu’s sentiments which would create furors among the devotees. They warned that the Hindu people are in anger and they may break into agitations at any time and so the government should withdraw the order at the earliest. They also asked the government to ensure worship in Tamil in religious places of Christians and Muslims as it is enforced in all the temples.