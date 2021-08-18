To blunt attacks, Senthilbalaji lists out power cuts in AIADMK regime

Chennai :

Intervening during the Budget debate, Balaji said, “Don’t project as if there were no power cuts in your regime.” In May, June and July, 2020, there were 6,841, 4,698 and 5,190 power cuts of over 30 minutes, the Minister noted, adding that the DMK regime was committed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.





Wondering how much of the 13,000 MW capacity addition the AIADMK had proposed to do in 2011 was achieved, Balaji informed the House that the installed capacity was most utilised in 2006-11 DMK regime led by then chief minister M Karunanidhi. Claiming that the installed capacity of the state was utilised upto 85% in 2006-11 and 75% in 2011-16 AIADMK regime, the Minister said that it reduced to 58% in the 2016-21 AIADMK regime.





Claiming that 2.4 lakh farmers were given electricity connections in 2006-11 DMK regime and only 87,000 connections were given in 2011-16 tenure, the Minister said that 1.47 lakh farmers, including tatkal were given electricity connection in 2016-21 regime and as on date 4.52 lakh farmers were waiting for connections.





He also informed the House that the CM would soon launch a Rs 625 crore project to erect 8,900 new transformers to overcome low voltage problems. Responding to the Opposition’s complaints of fleecing domestic electricity consumers, Senthilbalaji said the domestic electricity consumption was 3,023 million units in July 2020, but it was 4,494 million units in July 2021. However, only Rs 869 crore was collected in July 2021 from domestic consumers, against the Rs 789 crore in July 2020 despite the increase in consumption, he said, adding that the electricity tariff of 14.69 lakh consumers was revised based on inputs and officials would visit and initiate action wherever problems are raised.





He also cited how the family of actor Thankar Bachan, who had alleged overcharging, had tendered an apology after officials explained the calculations to them in person.