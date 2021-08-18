Reduce tax on diesel too: Opposition MLA

Chennai :

“The state in its Budget announced a reduction of tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre and similarly, it should consider a reduction in diesel tax too. People using diesel autos, tractors, goods carriers should also be considered,” said Rajan Chellappa. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, in his reply, said that by considering various sections of people using diesel, the state government has increased subsidies for them, including the hike in diesel subsidy for fishermen, hike in transport subsidy and bus operators were provided relaxation from paying taxes for six months.





“Reduction in petrol price is an economic stimulus by which the spending power of people has been increased,” said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. Earlier, Rajan Chellappa said that in the last 10 years no tax was increased for which the Finance Minister interfered and said that if taxes are not increased the state government will not get revenue and cannot implement welfare schemes. Referring to the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme implemented by former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, the Finance Minister said that when the scheme was implemented the state government increased sales tax by one per cent.





1,650 more MBBS seats from this year: Health Minister





Health Minister M Subramanian said that the inspection for all the 11 government medical colleges have been completed by the Centre and all the newly added 1,650 seats will come into force this year. Earlier, Rajan Chellappa said that the previous AIADMK government sanctioned 11 new medical colleges in a year, but only if the amount is sanctioned the 1,650 seats will come into force this year.