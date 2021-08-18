Thiaga Rajan offers to apologise for offending AIADMK MLA

Chennai :

Participating in the debate, Sampath criticized the White Paper released by the Minister on the state finances earlier and wondered if the DMK was unaware of the state’s finances when it was in the Opposition.





Intervening, a visibly frustrated Thiaga Rajan reiterated the state’s debt as a percentage of GDP and said the previous AIADMK regime had taken close to Rs 40,000 crore from the public fund to manage the state’s finances. Though public funds were used all the time, it was highest only in the last five years, the Minister said.





Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami asked the Minister to keep his replies brief so that his MLA would get time to speak. Joining issue, Leader of the House Duraimurugan sarcastically added, “We made similar requests to you thousands of times. Did you pay heed? We used to go for tea and return. Your ministers would still be replying back then.”





Minister Thiaga Rajan offered to keep it brief if the AIADMK MLA (Sampath) just repeated his reply. Peeved by it, Palaniswami intervened and said, “Our MLA is not a financial expert like you. It is not fair to insult a member. He hails from Arundathiyar community. Let him speak.” Duraimurugan again said, “I have done a two-year master’s degree in public finance. I know budgeting too. Even I find it hard to comprehend it sometimes when he (PTR) speaks.”





Seeking to clarify during the final moments of the day’s proceedings, Thiaga Rajan said, “My intention was only to help people understand. The White Paper was prepared with so many people’s hard work in a short notice. It was harsh on him to call it an empty paper. If my comments (response) had hurt or offended the member, I would like to apologise.”





Speaker M Appavu put the issue to bed by clarifying that the lingo of the Minister was at times hard to understand and the issue was sufficiently explained.