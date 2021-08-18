Court hopes for completion of AIIMS in Madurai within 3 years

Madurai :

In the public interest litigation petition filed in 2018, the petitioner, KK Ramesh of Madurai, stated that though the Union government announced the setting up of AIIMS way back in February 2015, it was not confirmed for nearly three years whether the facility would come up in Tamil Nadu.





Finally, Thoppur in Madurai was identified as the site to host the prestigious medical college, the announcement for which came on June 20, 2018. However, several months have gone by without any progress. While construction works for the AIIMS Hospital announced for other states have already begun, there was no significant headway for the project in Tamil Nadu, the petitioner said. Hence, the petitioner sought early completion of the project.





The petition was heard several times and was reserved for orders. Finally, a division bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice K Pugazhendhi expressed hopes that the Union government would complete the AIIMS project within the stipulated period of thirty-six months, and further advised the Centre that it need not look for any direction from the court and carry out the project within the stipulated period.