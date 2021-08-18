‘Fake gurus exploiting society’s gullibility’

Chennai :

A society that is all-pervasively influenced by myriad religious people become invariably susceptible to machinations at the hands of the phony gurus, cautioned the Madras High Court on Tuesday while refusing bail to self-styled godman CN Siva Sankaran alias Siva Shankar Baba who was arrested under Pocso Act for allegedly sexually abusing students of the school run by him when they were minors.





Considering the materials placed before it and the statement by victims, the court said it would neither be in the interest of the investigation nor the victims to grant him bail, as the likelihood of the him indulging in acts detrimental to both investigation and victims could not be ruled out.





“Pocso Act has been invoked against the petitioner, which means that the act has been perpetrated against young children, who were left at the divine abode for the purpose of gaining spiritual and intellectual salvation, but only to be pestered with the alleged sexual attacks of the petitioner, which has had a telling effect, both physically and psychologically, on the minds of the tender kids. In such a background of facts, entertaining the prayer would not be in the interest of justice,” added Justice M Dhandapani while dismissing the bail petition.





That the complaint was delayed and that the accused’s medical complications were of such a nature that the allegations lacked bona fide could not be acceded to at this stage when there are materials that pointed to his complicity of the petitioner in the offence, the judge reasoned while rejecting the bail.





Accepting that the Baba’s influence cannot be the only bar against bail, Justice Dhandapani pointed out there were other materials that are equally persuasive, which prima facie implicated him in the commission of the offence.





Of late, the society has been a hapless witness to the mushrooming of self-styled godmen and gurus who hold out promises of deliverance or salvation, rued the judge, and added: “The society’s collective gullibility in matters of faith come in handy for fake godmen and the so-called spiritual gurus for exploitation to the hilt. The reverential faith reposed in such spurious gurus by their multitude of minions stand betrayed at the eventual exposure of their wickedness hid behind the mask of spirituality.”





Noting that the offences he has been charged with carried a punishment ranging from one year to seven years, the court said, “Mere period of punishment cannot be the yardstick to determine the gravity of the offence. It should be viewed on the basis of the effect that the offence would have on the society at large and the mere fact that the punishment codified is within seven years cannot be the basis to assess the gravity.”





Siva Sankar Baba was accused of behaving inappropriately with girl students of his school Sushil Hari International Residential School. Based on victims’ complaint, three FIRS have been registered.