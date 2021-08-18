COVID task force meets to track and manage infection in children

A special COVID ward for children at Omandurar government hospital in preparation of third wave.

Chennai :

Government hospitals have also started to train doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers based on the guidelines to monitor paediatric cases. Training is being given in batches,





based on the classification of symptoms and required diagnostic procedures.





“The training is being given to identify the infection in children, classification of the case and management protocol. Healthcare workers are being educated on diagnosis, classification and management protocols of the cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children,” said Dr R Shanthimalar, dean of Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.





The triage and identification of sick children, airway management, shock management and convulsions management are also being taught. “Since oxygen monitoring and pulse oximeter usage is important for COVID patients, they are being trained on the use of different oxygen delivery devices and supportive therapy also,” she added.





Close to 200 doctors are being trained at government hospitals in the State.





“As the other States are seeing a surge in the cases, the committee will issue advisory in regular intervals to the hospitals,” said Dr Mohan Kumar, paediatrician at Stanley Medical College and Hospital.





The members of the committee are discussing preparatory measures against the third wave. “Further planning about creating awareness among patients and paediatrics, current trends, and state-wide prevention and control measures will be discussed in the meeting,” said Dr S Ezhilarasi, director of the Institute of Child Health.