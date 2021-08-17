DMK blaming previous govt, Centre to evade poll promises: Vasan

Chennai :

Addressing a public function at Valluvar Kottam, he said that his party was conducting a protest march to draw attention to the unfulfilled promises of the DMK.





Vasan said that the DMK government had given a slew of promises to the people during the 2021 Assembly elections and the people had voted the party to power trusting these promises.





"Even after 100 days have passed, the DMK government is yet to honour its promises to the people of the state. In the general budget and in the agriculture budget, the DMK government has not given any announcements that matched the party's poll promises," he claimed.





He said that the DMK has not met the promises of Rs 1,000 a month to homemakers, cut in diesel prices, waiver of jewellery and educational loans and many other promises.





Vasan said that people had high expectations of the DMK government and now the party is saying that the promises would be met in the course of five years. "This is not good, it's delaying tactics and people won't accept it."