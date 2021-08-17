Prime accused in Kodanad murder case quizzed by police

Chennai :

He was served with a summon to appear before police for a fresh round of inquiry to gather more information. A police team led by Nilgiris district superintendent of police, Ashish Rawat questioned him for over three hours.





However, the police remained tightlipped on the reason for a sudden inquiry and Sayan too refused to speak to the media.





The fresh inquiry has meanwhile strengthened speculations that police may look to unravel the mystery, if there were any strong political connections in the case.





Ten persons including Sayan were booked for breaking into the Kodanad Estate bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa following her demise and for murdering a security guard. They all were under condition bail. The district sessions court has posted the hearing in the case on 27 August.