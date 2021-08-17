Five SPs for Ranipet district in less than 2 years raises eyebrows

Chennai :

This follows Deepa Sathyan taking over as the district’s 5th SP on Tuesday. The district was created on August 15, 2019 by trifurcating Vellore district into Ranipet and Tirupattur districts. Both the latter districts started functioning from November 28 the same year.





However, Ranipet district seeing three SPs in less than 100 days has started tongues wagging as to why no senior district police official seemed to last long in the district.





The district’s first SP was A Mayilvaganan followed by Dr Siva Kumar. After the new DMK government took over, Sivakumar was shifted and the new SP was Om Prakash Meena. However he was soon replaced by Deshmukh Sekar Sanjay who in turn was recently replaced by Deepa Sathyan.





Knowledgeable sources revealed that the shifts were not the handiwork of - as many thought - Ranipet MLA and state handlooms minister R Gandhi. In fact, one of his aides told this reporter that the minister himself was surprised at Deshmuk Sekar Sanjay being shifted and sought to know the reason why.