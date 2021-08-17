TN woman given two doses of vaccine on single day, kept under medical observation

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, N Alamelu (70), a resident of Periya Thidal came to get COVID 19 vaccine in a special camp at Vanduvancheri in Vedaranyam on Monday and got her dose and was taking rest under a tree in the camp premises. When there was less crowd in the male row, women were also allowed in the queue and the people who found Alamelu sitting under the tree mistook that she was waiting for her vaccination and so they asked her to join the male queue.





Thinking that there were two doses of vaccine, Alamelu, who had already been vaccinated, went in the queue and she was administered the vaccine again.





After reaching home, Alamelu told the information of two doses on a single day to her daughter who was shocked, approached the health officials.





In the evening, the health officials visited her house and inquired about the doses. Upon confirming that she was administered two doses on a single day, the officials took her to hospital for monitoring. Her health condition was good, said the officials and she is still under observation.