IPTSE exams to be conducted from December 1 to 15: AICTE

Chennai :

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced that the fourth edition of the Intellectual Property Talent Search Examination (IPTSE) would be organized from December 1 to 15.





Launched in July 2018, the IPTSE test is the first and one-of-its-kind annual ‘IP Olympiad’ for intellectual property rights in the country that tests the knowledge of an individual on patents, designs, copyright, designs, geographical indications, and trade secret.





The exam is customized for school and university students on the basis of their streams, including law, engineering and technology, fashion, design, researchers, and media students as well as for startups, working professionals, faculty, and SMEs.





AICTE pointed out that so far several thousand students have been benefited from IPTSE by enrolling for it and achieving ass India rankings. Several scholarships have been awarded to winning candidates who have also been certified adding value to their profiles. Many of the students also received internship opportunities with industries that offered a new learning horizon.





In a notification, AICTE said the registration for the IPTSE would start from August 21 to October 21. Accordingly, a mock test would be conducted from November 1 to 7. The IPTSE exams will be held from December 7 to December 15.





Accordingly, the fourth edition envisages the launch of an e-learning management platform and the complete student dashboard to map the performance of students and certifications.





The council said "as a result of technological up-gradation to conduct annual IP Olympiad, students will be able to review their reading performance for course materials and also get notified for various webinars, mock tests and final exam.





This edition also will include a third category, enabling faculties, startups, working professionals to also apply for the examination. The other two categories are for schools and universities.





The AICTE also said that the primary aim of IPTSE is to establish how intellectual property is a true reflection of innovations and expressions.





"Considering the global and national importance of intellectual property, schools and universities, can also create awareness among their students and encourage them to register and participate in the examination", the council said adding "the applicants can also directly register for the exam on the IPTSE website.