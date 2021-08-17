AICTE allows BE/B Tech students to join other branches through lateral entry from this year

Days after requests from several students, the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Monday allowed BE/B Tech students to join other branches of engineering through lateral entry from this academic year.

"It is informed that the proposal was placed before the AICTE executive committee in a meeting held recently. The panel opined that technical universities can facilitate such requests by allowing them to get admitted to an appropriate level of B Tech programme in other disciplines of engineering," the AICTE mentioned in its notice.



For instance, if a student pursues two years of bachelors in chemical engineering, he/she can now shift to another stream like mechanical or civil engineering through the lateral entry programme from the third year.



The committee approved the exemption from pursuing courses that are already completed the first discipline and those students would be appropriately guided to complete other requirements of the second discipline.



The AICTE further said that as there are practical difficulties involved, students will have to get admitted to an institution as regular students and the concerned university will ensure the transfer and make necessary provisions in their statutes accordingly.



“The committee further approved the duration for completing a degree to be two years from three years without compromising on the credit requirements in core discipline and attainment of learning outcomes of the new programme,” the council said. The AICTE also instructed all vice-chancellors of technical universities, directors, principals of AICTE approved institutions to make the necessary changes and take appropriate decisions in this regard.