Tension in Karur as protester dies during sit-in to remove encroachment

Tension prevailed in Karur after one of the protesting Dalits died on Monday during a two-day long waiting protest for a pathway leading to their cremation ground which was blocked by the other community.

Karur : The Dalits of Vedichipalayam approached Collector Dr T Prabhu Sankar last week and appealed to remove the encroachment and lay a road to the cremation ground. On Saturday the revenue officials inspected the encroachment. However, on Sunday the encroachers reportedly blocked the entire road and cut bunds of irrigation after the inspection. Agitated, the Dalit residents commenced a waiting protest from Sunday. However, a protestor, Velusamy (45) developed chest pain on Monday at 10 am and died on the way to Karur GH. The entire residents from Adi Dravidar Colony went to the cremation ground and started a protest triggering tension in the region. Collector Prabhu Sankar pacified them.