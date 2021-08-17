Furniture firm employee waylaid and killed by gang at Aravakurichi

A 24-year-old youth was murdered by an unidentified gang at Aravakurichi in Karur late on Sunday.

Thiruchirapalli : K Ramesh, a resident from Soorappa Nayakkanur near Aravakurichi, employed in a furniture firm was returning home on Sunday night after his work. When he was nearing Linga Nayakkanpatti in his two-wheeler, a gang which followed him in another two-wheeler waylaid him and attacked him with a machete and escaped in the cover of darkness. Ramesh, who was severely injured was struggling for life and died after a while. On information, a police team led by Aravakurichi DSP Muthamilselvan rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to Karur Government Medical College Hospital. The police registered a case and are searching for the gang.