Jayankondam GH temporary staff protest demanding salary arrears

The temporary nurses from Jayankondam GH staged a protest in front of the Ariyalur Collectorate on Monday demanding to disburse their pending salary.
Thiruchirapalli: It is said, several nurses, sanitary staff and lab technicians were appointed at Jayankondam GH on temporary basis during the pandemic. While these temporary employees were not disbursed salary for three months, the hospital administration had reportedly asked them not to return to duty from Monday. Condemning this announcement, the temporary staff, including the nurses, assembled in front of the Ariyalur Collectorate and staged a protest demanding to withdraw the announcement and disburse their pending salary for three months. They said that they were shocked to hear the announcement and urged the district administration to intervene. Subsequently, they submitted a petition with the District Collector.
