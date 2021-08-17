Regular classes commence in Vellore Government Medical College

Medical students heaved a sigh of relief when regular classes began on Monday.

Vellore : College authorities welcomed the first year students by providing each a white coat, stethoscope and medical books. Senior students handed them flowers. College Dean Dr Selvi said that students were informed about the dress code. While male students were ordered not to wear jeans and T-shirts, female students were warned against coming to classes in leggings. Students were also told that they would be admitted to classes only if they had with them the results of RT-PCR tests. They were also advised to wear masks, and follow both hand washing and social distancing while their temperature would be checked regularly through thermoscanners in the college. While most students had already taken their two vaccine doses, arrangements were also made to ensure the same for those who were yet to be vaccinated, officials said.