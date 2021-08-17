24-yr-old milk man found dead with cut injuries in Vellore cremation ground

A 24-year-old milk man was found dead with cut injuries in a cremation ground in Vellore town on Monday.

Vellore : Vignesh, the victim, living in the Kaspa area of Vellore was found dead in the cremation ground in his area with numerous knife-cut wounds. Upon seeing the body, locals alerted the Vellore south police who rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem. Vellore south police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating the reasons and circumstances under which the man died. As the area lacks CCTV coverage, police are checking the victim’s mobile phone records to see with whom he spoke last before his death. They are also investigating with whom he went out on Sunday night before he was lured to his death in the cremation ground.