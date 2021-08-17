DVAC raids Corporation contractor in connection with Velumani’s case

In connection with the ongoing investigation into the corruption cases against former local administration minister SP Velumani, the DVAC sleuths on Monday carried out searches at a house in Chennai, belonging to a contractor of Chennai Corporation.

Chennai : The DVAC officials said that that the search was carried out in the house of one Vetrivel in MGR Nagar in the city. The raid was carried out based on information gathered during last week searches conducted by the DVAC against Velumani and his brother and their associates. Velumani is facing an investigation into the awarding of contracts worth over Rs 811 crore during his tenure in Chennai and Coimbatore corporations. DVAC had already raided over 60 premises belonging to him and persons linked to him in Chennai and Coimbatore last week. Meanwhile, MNM president Kamala Haasan demanded immediate arrest of the former minster as he feared that he may destroy evidence if let free.