56-yr-old tea worker injured in attack by two sloth bears in Valparai

A 56-year-old man was injured in an attack by two sloth bears in Valparai on Monday.

Coimbatore : The victim C Sekar had gone to spray pesticide at a tea estate in the Waterfall Estate area, when he came under attack at around 9.30 am. As he was busily engaged in work, two sloth bears came out of the bush and attacked him in ferociously. He suffered injuries in both the legs. On hearing his loud cries, the other workers came to his rescue and chased away the bears. They rushed him to an estate hospital for first aid and later to Pollachi Government Hospital for further treatment. Following demands from estate workers, the Forest Department has increased surveillance to prevent bears from straying out of the forest cover.