Man deserted by wife runs lorry into in-laws’ house, one killed

In a daring murder, a 32-year-old man crashed a lorry into the tile roofed house of his in-laws killing a youth in Salem district on Sunday night.

Coimbatore : Police said that the accused Subramani, a lorry driver in a parcel firm, was enraged after his wife, who ditched him to stay with her parents and refused to come with him. He was married to Jeevitha a few years ago after being in love and the couple was childless.



Two months ago, Jeevitha walked out from the relationship to stay with her parents following a quarrel with him. Though Subramani asked his wife to come back to live with him, she stoutly refused. On Sunday night, Subramani visited the house of his in-laws and picked up a quarrel.



In a fit of rage, Subramani got into the lorry and crashed it into the tile roofed house of his in-laws. Police said Jeeva, 26, a relative, got trapped in between and suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam College Hospital (GMKCH), but died on the way.



While the front portion of the house was damaged in the impact of the hit, the other family members, who were inside, managed to survive. Meanwhile, the irate family members and villagers thrashed Subramani for his un-mindful act. He too suffered injuries and was hospitalised.



The Suramangalam police have registered a case of murder and further inquiries are on.