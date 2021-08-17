BJP hopeful of getting more seats in civic polls from AIADMK

The BJP, which recently opened account in the state Legislative Assembly with four new MLAs, is now eagerly waiting to increase its performance in the upcoming civic polls likely by the month of October. At the same time, the AMMK functionaries and the supporters of VK Sasikala in AIADMK are hoping for the merger of AIADMK and AMMK.

Chennai : According to AIADMK and BJP insiders, the main opposition may grant more seats to the BJP which is eagerly waiting to gain more support in local bodies. Coimbatore, Chennai, Tirunelveli and Tirupur are some of the districts, the BJP is keen on building base, multiple sources said.



When contacted, BJP state general secretary Karu Nagarajan said that the party like the other Dravidian majors had begun the civic poll works. The state BJP had formulated a 17-member election committee led by former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan and senior party office-bearers are part of the poll committee.



State unit president K Annamalai had also directed the district office-bearers to intensify the campaign work and we are confident of increasing our performance in the upcoming civic polls, he added.



Meanwhile, AIADMK sources said that there are speculations that a couple of former AIADMK MLAs and former ministers may soon join the BJP as they feel that the party had weakened after the demise of party leader J Jayalalithaa.



“We want the sulking factions of AMMK and AIADMK to merge ahead of the civic polls,” said a highly placed AMMK senior close to ousted leader Sasikala. “When it comes to seat sharing, EPS and OPS are likely to be more generous than late leader Jayalalithaa,” admitted a BJP source.