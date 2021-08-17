Oppn not ready to welcome SC, tribal Ministers: Murugan

Union Minister of State for Information and Technology L Murugan on Monday said that Opposition parties created ruckus and stalled introduction of new Central Ministers from SC and tribal communities as they were against social justice.
Coimbatore: “The Congress, DMK, Communists and TMC members did not like the Ministers from SC, tribal and OBC communities to be introduced in Parliament. They created a big confusion with an internal motive,” Murugan told reporters in Coimbatore after inaugurating the three-day ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra.’Further, the BJP leader said that it is unfortunate that even after 75 years of Independence, the Opposition parties were against the system of social justice.
“This incident shows that the Opposition parties didn’t like a person, like himself hailing from a poor family background to become a Minister and get introduced in the Parliament. The Opposition parties murdered and buried democracy making everyone bow in shame. Hence, the BJP has taken up the yatra to meet and seek the blessings of people directly,” he said.
Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the true champion of social justice, Murugan said that the PM has bestowed with an opportunity for 12 people from SC community, eight from tribal and 28 from OBC to become Union Ministers. Also, the BJP has been a forerunner in protecting the Tamil culture, he added.
Responding to a query on whether BJP’s ally AIADMK was following social justice policy, Murugan said that former chief minister MGR had followed it strictly.
Regarding formation of Kongunadu, Murugan said that it was to be decided by the people as the BJP has not raised any such demand.
