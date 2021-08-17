Co-op loan waiver after removing ineligible beneficiaries: Thiaga Rajan

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday alleged large scale irregularities in cooperative farm loan waiver scheme during the previous AIADMK regime and said that revenue documents of even government lands were used to commit irregularities.

Chennai : Intervening during the Budget debate in the Assembly, Thiaga Rajan said the government does not have a different opinion on the waiver of cooperative farm loans. Scrutiny of documents revealed that even adangal (revenue document) of a government land (belonging to a college) was issued to avail benefits of cooperative crop loan waiver in the previous regime. “Hundreds of such cases running into several thousand crores were identified during scrutiny of documents. They must be resolved before waiving cooperative farm loans,” Thiaga Rajan said, responding to AIADMK MLA from Kinathukadavu S Damodaran’s statement during the debate.



Elders can authorise people tobuy items from PDS



Meanwhile, Food Minister R Sakkarapani on Monday informed the Assembly that elderly people who are unable to visit the fair price shops could authorise someone to collect products on their behalf. When his predecessor R Kamaraj drew the treasury benches attention to difficulties in biometric verification, Sakkarapani admitted to having issues in some places and said the government was implementing biometric verification at PDS shops in tune with the Union government’s “one nation, one ration card” policy. Refusing to dispense with such verification, he said that elderly who are unable to visit the shops could give a letter authorising someone to collect the items on their behalf, he added.