CICT will continue as autonomous institution, assures Minister

Minister for Tamil Official Languages, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu on Monday assured that the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) will continue to function as an autonomous institution in Chennai.
Chennai: “When the Union government in the New Educational Policy announced that CICT will be brought under the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Chief Minister MK Stalin opposed the announcement and said that the institute will continue to function as an autonomous one in Chennai. CICT, which is functioning in Taramani will soon be shifted to a new building in Perumbakkam,” said Thangam Thennarasu, in the Assembly. Earlier, Cumbum MLA N Ramakrishnan, in the debate on budget, said that when only five languages in the world were recognised as classical languages former chief minister M Karunanidhi announced Tamil as a classical language and setup CICT in Chennai, but now the Centre is trying to take away the institute from Chennai. He also said that the previous government also removed Bharathidasan library from the CICT and urged the state to retain it. The Minister replied that the Bharathidasan library setup by Karunanidhi will be retained and the library will also be part of CICT which will be moved to Perumbakkam.
