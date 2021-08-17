Dy Speaker refuses to expunge MLA’s remarks on Arumugasamy panel

The ruling DMK and Opposition AIADMK were engaged in a debate over the status of Justice Arumugasamy Commission of Inquiry in the Assembly on Monday after a DMK MLA demanded expeditious wrapping up of the probe.
Chennai: Participating in the Budget debate, DMK MLA from Vilathikulam, V Markandayan drew the treasury benches attention to the Commission not wrapping up its inquiry. “The inquiry has not been completed even after three years. Conclude the inquiry and bring the accused to the books. I am asking for them,” Markandayan said, pointing towards the AIADMK members in the House.
Objecting to it, Deputy Leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam sought expungement of the DMK MLA’s statement, citing the pendency of a related case. Not satisfied with Deputy Speaker K Pichandi’s reasoning that the comments need not be expunged as the MLA had only made a generalised statement, Panneerselvam insisted that the comments be expunged.
Rushing to the defence of his MLA, Leader of the House and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said, “Indeed, it is a rule that a pending case should not be discussed in the House. But, the MLA had only made a generalised statement about the nature of the case without naming anyone.” The Deputy Speaker accepted Duraimurugan’s reasoning and said the statement would go on the Assembly records.
