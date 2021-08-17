Jr assistant at sub registrar office made Rs 40L illegally in 2 yrs: FIR

A junior assistant working at the sub registrar office in Idaikal in Tenkasi district had amassed illicit wealth worth more than Rs 40.5 lakh in just two years, showed an FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption.

Chennai : During the check period from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2020, in some days, the accused officer, Rajendran was also holding additional charge of sub-registrar, the DVAC document said.



The agency notes that as a public servant Rajendran had abused his official position and accumulated and possessed pecuniary resources and properties, intentionally enriching himself and his wife.



At the beginning of the check period, the DVAC has shown no income in the name of the accused and his wife. The value of the assets found in the name of Rajendran and his wife at the end of the check period was Rs 41.9 lakh. After calculating his genuine income, expenses, and likely saving, the DVAC had pegged the value of his disproportionate asset at Rs 40.5 lakh.



The DVAC has registered a case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Rajendran and his wife Guruvammal.