If present charge not proved, no need to go into past records: HC

The Madras High Court set aside the dismissal of a Tamil Nadu Stare Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus driver who caused a fatal accident, holding that there was no need to go into his past records of accidents, as the present charge against him was not proved.

Chennai : When a plea moved by TNSTC (Villupuram) challenging a labour court order came up for hearing, Justice S Vaidyanathan said even though the video of the accident was not marked before the authority concerned, it was produced before the court. “On viewing the same, this court noticed that the employee is not all responsible for the fatal accident,” he added. Based on the video, the authority came to the conclusion that there was no evidence to foist the charges against the employee, the court noted.



“It has been contended by the TNSTC that the employee has committed two other accidents and suffered punishment. Past records can be looked into, provided the present charge is proved. As the present charge is not proved, there is no need to look into the past records at all,” the court held.



Justice Vaidyanathan directed the reinstatement of the bus driver but asked the Corporation to refrain from paying back wages during the lockdown period when none of the buses was operated. However, it sought TNSTC to pay EPF contribution to enable him to get better terminal benefits, provided he does not face yet another charge.



The Corporation had dismissed the driver on December 17, 2018, on the ground that he drove the bus in a rash and negligent manner and caused a fatal accident. It had also considered his past records, wherein he had reportedly caused two other accidents.



However, the labour court set aside the dismissal on the ground that there was no eye-witness to the accident and that there was no specific evidence on record as to how the details of the accident have been obtained to foist the charge against the bus driver.