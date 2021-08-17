Cops rewarded for wrestling cluster event performance

Five police personnel who had won medals in the 68th All-India Police Wrestling Cluster, 2019, (wrestling, boxing, weight lifting, kabaddi) held earlier this year in Madhuban, Haryana, were presented with cash awards sanctioned by the Tamil Nadu government.

Chennai : P Anuradha, SI, Tanjavur district, who won a gold medal in weightlifting was given Rs 5 lakh. Police constables M Sarath Kumar of TSP battalion, Veerapuram, and V Vinoth of AR, Chennai police, who won silver medals in bodybuilding and boxing respectively, received Rs 3 lakh each. Head constable R Amudha from Namakkal district and A Arjun from Chennai, who won bronze medals in boxing and weightlifting respectively, received Rs 2 lakh each. K Jayanth Murali, ADGP, Armed Police, presented the rewards to the achievers on Monday.