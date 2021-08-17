Colleges asked to caution students, parents against admission touts

As admissions to higher educational institutions have started, parents and students were warned not to fall prey to touts. The authorities have made it clear that admissions, especially to the State-run colleges, would be purely on the basis of merit.

Chennai : The move by the Directorate of Collegiate Education and the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), which control all colleges in the State, to issue the circular came after several parents complained of being approached by unknown persons offering to arrange admissions for their wards. Admissions to arts, science, engineering and polytechnic courses had begun a couple of weeks ago.



A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that all universities and colleges, including self-financing institutions, were instructed to make it clear to applicants not to approach or invite touts. They were also directed to upload the circular on the institution’s website during the admissions process. In addition, the institutions were asked to compulsorily display messages against bribery on the notice boards, he added.



When the new academic session commences, agents and touts would send SMS, emails and WhatsApp messages to the applicants assuring spot admission, especially to the affiliated colleges and institutes. “These agents illegally obtain access to the mobile phone numbers and emails of the applicants,” he added.



“Awareness will also be created among parents to lodge police complaint if they are approached by touts. Any other clarification with regard to admissions will be provided by the institutions’ readdressal team that already exists in all colleges,” the official added.



The Medical Council of India has already issued a warning to students against falling prey to middlemen who assure them of admission or provide assistance with regard to the admission process.