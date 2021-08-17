1,850 new cases, 28 deaths in TN

The number of new COVID cases in the State stood at 1,850, including one case from UAE on Monday. The total number of cases in the State reached 25,90,632.

Chennai : The number of new cases saw a decline in Coimbatore and Chennai, recording 217 and 205 respectively. Among other districts, the daily numbers remained below 200. While Erode reported 170 new cases, 127 were recorded in Thanjavur and 123 in Salem.



The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stood at 1.2 per cent, with the highest of 2.9 per cent in Thanjavur, followed by 2.2 per cent in Salem, Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai. The TPR in Chennai is at 0.8 per cent currently.



A total of 1,53,994 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 20,370 active cases were reported. The highest of 2,406 active cases is in Coimbatore. Chennai currently has a total of 2,080 active cases.



As many as 28 more deaths were reported in the State, including seven in private hospitals. The death toll in the State stood at 34,547. On Monday, 1,911 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,35,715.