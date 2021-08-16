Panchayat president distributes balance sheet among residents

Thiruchirapalli :

According to the balance sheet, the total balance including the income from nine months was Rs 45.73 lakh while the expenditure for nine months was Rs 30.39 lakh and the balance as on July 1, 2021 was Rs 15. 34 lakh.









This young president initially worked for the clean drinking water distribution and he repaired the pipelines that were unused for over 30 years. “Today I have completed the construction of a 30,000 capacity water tank in the panchayat through which the drinking water supply issue would be solved and we would concentrate on the other issues”, Subbu Raman added.









“I was struggling to receive each and every details from our panchayat and so I had to depend only on the RTI as soon as I started working for the people of our village since 2012 after completing my MCA in Coimbatore and being the only child, my parents did not want me to live outside the village and asked me to look after the agriculture in the village and I started helping the people from the village in getting them various government assistances”, recalls R Subbu Raman, the president of Karuppampulam village panchayat.Since his urge to help the people, he opted to contest in the just gone local body polls with the supports of his like minded friends including M Vidhayanandam, an ME grad and Subbu Raman’s team had won with a huge margin against the opponents who had been in politics and taking under the control of the panchayat for over three decades. Subbu Raman became the president and his friend Vidhyanandam became the vice president of the panchayat.As the people of my village were aware of my service especially during the Gaja cyclone devastation, they supported him winning the election.“Since I had cherished the huge support of the people, I wanted to be transparent in my administration and so I made a dedicated mobile number to be contacted by the residents for any appreciation, suggestion and complaints and this worked out well and we had sharpened the administrative works”, said Subbu Raman.Subsequently, he decided to make the people aware of the fund utilization by the panchayat and thereby he printed the balance sheet of the panchayat for the past nine months and distributed it among the residents from Independence Day. “We wanted to distribute it to all the 1680 families in the panchayat and it would be completed by Tuesday”, he said.