TN logs 1,851 new Coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

Both Coimbatore and Chennai contributed to the maximum fresh infections at 217 and 205 cases, respectively, on Monday, followed by Erode with 170 cases, Tiruppur127, Salem 123 and Chengalpattu 112. Five districts: Ramanathapuram, Perambalur, Thirupathur, Virudhunagar, and Tenkasi saw new cases in single digits, while 27 districts reported new cases below 100.





The bulletin said about 1,911 COVID-19 positive patients were discharged following treatment today, taking the total recoveries to 25,35,715 till date. Of the 28 fatalities in Tamil Nadu, Chennai and Tirupur (79 new positive cases) reported 4 deaths each, which was the maximum by any district. With 2,080 active cases, Chennai’s total cases have mounted to 5,41,402 while the total recoveries, including 235 today, stand at 5,30,950. The COVID-19 related fatalities in the State’s capital stood at 8,363.

A total of 25,90,632 persons have tested positive so far. With 1,911 COVID-19 positive patients discharged after treatment today, the number of active cases including isolation as of today remain at 20,370, according to a state health bulletin. The daily count of new Coronavirus cases continued to decline marginally from 1,916 on August 14, to 1,896 on August 15. A passenger who returned from UAE added to the fresh cases today.