Kamal seeks immediate arrest of Velumani on the corruption charges

Chennai :

“There were a series of allegations that the former minister gave government tenders for his relatives and known people. Arappoor Iyakkam exposed the multi-crore scam through evidence. Based on this evidence, the DVAC police raided the places connected to him. But Velumani is freely roaming the state and held a ‘Satru Samkaraa yaagam',” he said in a statement.





Haasan said that the FIR and evidence available in the public domain reveal that it was a no ordinary scam. “Tenders for various companies were filed from the same IP address based computer. The companies which won contracts have seen tremendous growth in a short period of time. Hundreds of crores worth tenders were issued to such companies relaxing all the conditions,” he said.





MNM leader said that considering the importance of the case and the enormous power wielded by Velumani, the DVAC police should immediately arrest him. “If not, he might destroy evidence, threaten witnesses and obstruct the case investigation. My party’s view is that jailing the corrupt persons immediately is the strong message for those indulging the corrupt practices,” he said, greeting Arappor Iyakkam for its efforts in exposing the corruption.