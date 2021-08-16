Junior assistant at sub registrar office made Rs.40 lakh illegally in 2 years

Chennai :

During the check period from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2020, in some days, the accused officer, Rajendran was also holding additional charge of sub registrar, the DVAC document said.





The agency notes that as a public servant Rajendran had abused his official position and accumulated , possessed pecuniary resources and properties intentionally enriched himself and in his wife's name illegally.





In the beginning of check period , the DVAC has shown no income in the name of the accused and his wife. The value of asset found in the name of Rajendran and his wife at the end of check period was Rs.41.9 lakh. After calculating his genuine income, expenses , and likely saving , the DVAC had pegged the value of his disproportionate asset at Rs.Rs.40.5 lakh.





The DVAC has registered a case under provisions of Prevention of Corruption act against Rajendran and his wife Guruvammal.