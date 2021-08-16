Central institute of classical Tamil will continue to function as an autonomous institute: Minister

Chennai :

"When the union government in the new educational policy announced that CICT will be brought under the Central Institute of Indian Languages Chief Minister M K Stalin opposed the announcement and said that the institute will continue to function as an autonomous institute in Chennai. CICT which is functioning in Taramani will soon be shifted to a new building in Perumbakkam", said Thangam Thennarasu, in the Assembly.





Earlier, Cumbum MLA N Ramakrishnan, in the debate on Tamil Nadu budget, said that when only five languages in the world were recognised as classical languages former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi announced Tamil as a classical language and setup CICT in Chennai but now union government is trying to take away the institute from Chennai. He also said that the previous state government also removed Bharathidasan library from CICT and urged the state government to retain the institute.





Minister replied that the Bharathidasan library setup by Karunanidhi will be retained and the library will also be part of CICT which will be moved to Perumbakkam.