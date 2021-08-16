B.Tech students can be admitted in other branches of engineering through lateral entry: AICTE

Chennai :

For the first time, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has allowed the B.Tech students to get admissions in other branches of engineering through lateral entry this academic year.





The council's move came against the backdrop of several requests from students regarding admissions in B.Tech as an additional degree through lateral entry than the one already acquired.





"In this regard, it is informed that the proposal was placed before the AICTE executive committee in its meeting held recently and the panel opined that technical universities can facilitate such students to take admissions to B.Tech/B.E by allowing them to get admission at an appropriate level of B.Tech program in other discipline or branch of engineering", the AICTE said in its notice.





Accordingly, the committee approved the exemption from pursuing courses already done in the first discipline of the B.Tech program, and such students are appropriately guided to complete other requirements of the second discipline.





The AICTE further said that as there is a practical component involved, students will be required to take admission in an institution as regular students and the concerned university will ensure this and make necessary provisions in their statutes accordingly.





"The committee further approved the duration for completing a degree to be two years to three years without compromising on the credit requirements in core discipline and attainment of learning outcomes of the new program", the council said.





The AICTE also instructed all vice-chancellors of technical universities, directors, principals of AICTE approved institutions to make the necessary changes in their statute and take appropriate decisions in this regard.