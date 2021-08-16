Retired IAS officer Davidar is TNeGA advisor

Neeraj Mittal, principal secretary to the government, Information Technology department, on Sunday, issued an order to appoint Davidar as advisor (Digital and Simplified governance) of TNeGA.
Chennai:
The State government on Sunday appointed retired IAS officer PWC Davidar as advisor to TNeGA (Tamil Nadu e-governnance agency).
The advisor post would purely be an honorary position without any remuneration.
