CM: Will work to pull TN out of pandemic misery

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that the pandemic has taught the State many lessons, and put people through medical, mental, financial and environmental distress. He said the government was undertaking efforts to help TN pull through this phase.
Chennai: Unfurling the national flag on the 75th Independence Day at Fort St George for the first time as Chief Minister, Stalin, listing out achievements of his 100-day-old-government, said, “Be it cabinet or expert committee meetings, I have been emphasising on uniform growth in the social, political and economic sphere of the state. Both the finances of the state and individuals should become self-sufficient.” Proposing to make definite attempts to release a document profiling the contribution of Tamil Nadu to the Indian independence movement in English and Tamil, the CM announced that the government would increase the monthly martyrs pension by Rs 1,000 to Rs 18,000 and their family pension by Rs 500 to Rs 9,000.
Unveiling a memorial pillar commemorating the 75th independence of the nation at Kamarajar Salai - Sivananda Salai intersection, Stalin also proposed to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of VOC, who believed in securing self-sufficiency and economic independence, in a grand manner. Stalin presented the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam award to Physics professor M Lakshmanan of Bharatidasan University. Erode District Central Cooperative Bank was adjudged and honoured as best cooperative bank. The best corporation municipality awards were given to Thanjavur Corporation and Ooty Municipality.
Unveiling a memorial pillar commemorating the 75th independence of the nation at Kamarajar Salai - Sivananda Salai intersection, Stalin also proposed to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of VOC, who believed in securing self-sufficiency and economic independence, in a grand manner. Stalin presented the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam award to Physics professor M Lakshmanan of Bharatidasan University. Erode District Central Cooperative Bank was adjudged and honoured as best cooperative bank. The best corporation municipality awards were given to Thanjavur Corporation and Ooty Municipality.
Conversations