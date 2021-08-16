SRM Vice-Chancellor honoured with ‘Vocational Excellence Award’

Vice-Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology C Muthamizhchelvan was honoured with the prestigious “Vocational Excellence Award” .

Chennai : He was honored at the installation programme of Rotary International - RI District 3232 new president held in Maraimalai Nagar. The award was presented by Kalaimamani Rtn SVRM Ramanathan for his tireless service in the field of Education, with special mention of his conscientious dedication, high standing excellence, and contribution.