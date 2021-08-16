Tirupattur SP arrests notorious ganja smuggler who also held fake police ID

Ambur police recovered sizeable quantity of ganja following the arrest of a notorious smuggler who is involved in many criminal cases on Friday night.

Madurai : The arrest was effected by Tirupattur SP MR Sibi Chakravarthy himself and the arrested person was identified as Jagan (27) of Ambur town’s A Kaspa area. Around 40 kg of ganja was seized from his house along with 2 high end cars. Sources also revealed that the culprit was able to evade the cops till now as he carried a police ID card which however police refused to show to the media. Jagan is said to operate in nearby Andhra Pradesh also due to which police are following various leads to ensure total closure of his criminal activities. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.