Mechanic arrested for posting obscene pictures on woman’s profile

Police arrested a 26-year-old Dindigul man in Tirunelveli for posting obscene photos to a woman’s profile on social media site without her consent.

Madurai : Police cracked the case booked on December 5 last year with the arrest made on Saturday night. The accused has been identified as Sivabalaji of Thirumalaisamypuram in Dindigul district, sources said. Munnirpallam Inspector of Police Shanmugasundaram, said the victim, who’s a resident of Araikulam, took the issue to the police after she’s shocked at seeing her photograph as a profile picture on Facebook account. Based on her complaint, the case was booked. Police in association with Cybercrime wing investigated the case and found that Sivabalaji, an air conditioner mechanic, used the photo of the complainant and posted several obscene pictures of others.