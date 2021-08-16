Two, including a minor, held for impersonation as railway loco pilots

Two West Bengal natives, including a minor, who impersonated as loco pilots and operated trains in their native state, were arrested by the railway police in Erode on Saturday.

Coimbatore : Police also recovered fake IDs for loco pilot, flags in green and red colours to signal trains, name badge and torch from them. During a routine check, the Railway Police Force (RPF) sleuths noticed the duo dressed up in loco pilot uniforms in the coach meant for differently-abled passengers in a Ernakulam-bound train from West Bengal.



On enquiry, they furnished ID cards for loco pilots, which however were found to be fake. One of them was identified as Rafil Sheik, 21 and the other, aged 17 years were both from Harirampur village in Murshidabad district in West Bengal. “The minor had claimed to be operating passenger trains in his home state for the last two years. He was trained by a loco pilot and also assigned him to operate trains in his place. He was paid a salary of Rs 25,000 for doing his job,” police said.



The other youth Rafil Sheik had assisted the minor in operating trains over the last three months. “They were bound to Ernakulam in search of job. Rafil was earlier employed in the construction sector and was planning to rejoin work, but was caught before,” police said.



A special team of police have decided to visit West Bengal to nab the loco pilot who employed the duo on his behalf to operate trains.